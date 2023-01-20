CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE CORR opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.23. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

