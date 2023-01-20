Contrasting Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) & Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -20,935.30% N/A -295.23% Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07%

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Touchpoint Group and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 151.12%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Pineapple Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $90,000.00 0.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.37 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Pineapple Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

