Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
