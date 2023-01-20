Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

CHCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Comstock Holding Companies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

