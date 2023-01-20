Comparing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81% Regis -28.15% -140.64% -1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A Regis $275.97 million 0.23 -$85.86 million ($1.62) -0.85

This table compares Wag! Group and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wag! Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wag! Group and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Regis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 125.63%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Regis.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Regis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About Regis

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.