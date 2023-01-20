Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,951. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 361,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 165,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

