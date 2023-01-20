Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CGTX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Insider Transactions at Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 10,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,100. Insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

