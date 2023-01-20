Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.78.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $1,636,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

