Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGECF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 2,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

