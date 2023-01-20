Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given “Sell” Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$66.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.78. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$62.35 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$725.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24. In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

