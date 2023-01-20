CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

CML opened at GBX 490 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £77.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. CML Microsystems has a 12-month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.22). The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.72.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.