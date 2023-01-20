Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.25. 1,505,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.