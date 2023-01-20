Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

