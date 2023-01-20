Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
