China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut China Youzan from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

China Youzan Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at 0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.03. China Youzan has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.04.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

