Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

