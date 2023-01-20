Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
