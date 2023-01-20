Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.33.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.