CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Up 176.8% in December

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFS. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 55,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

