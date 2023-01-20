CEEK VR Price Hits $0.10 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $80.66 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10508966 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $12,640,307.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

