CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 11.8% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $81.46 million and $9.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00231374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10508966 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $12,640,307.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

