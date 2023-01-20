Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.69 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,715,879.60.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

