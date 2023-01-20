Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $258.74 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.70 billion and $258.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.44 or 0.07362633 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00076576 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029141 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00057061 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009932 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024434 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,376,761,379 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,640,901 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
