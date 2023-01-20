Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, an increase of 158.4% from the December 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRNLF remained flat at 3.04 during trading on Thursday. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of 3.04 and a 52 week high of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

