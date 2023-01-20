Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

CBWBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

