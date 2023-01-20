Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.84.
Illumina Price Performance
ILMN opened at $196.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $394.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
