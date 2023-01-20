Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 743,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock remained flat at $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

