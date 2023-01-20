Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $48.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

