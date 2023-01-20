C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

