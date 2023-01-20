Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

