Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $82.83

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet lowered Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $51.38 on Friday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

