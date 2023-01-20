Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $31.88

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

