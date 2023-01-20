Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. Analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

