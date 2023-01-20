Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.85

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Bitkub Coin token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00008776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $164.33 million and approximately $695,199.92 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

