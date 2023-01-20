Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $43.32

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $43.32 or 0.00205076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $834.55 million and $36.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,122.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00577572 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
