BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $21,122.43 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,122.43 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $142.72 million and $45.46 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00231659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001027 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,810.29746118 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,701,627.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

