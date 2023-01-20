Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.03 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

