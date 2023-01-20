Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

BSET traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

