Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
BSET traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
