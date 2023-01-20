Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($62.39) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.18 ($56.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €48.93 and its 200-day moving average is €45.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a one year high of €69.15 ($75.16).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

