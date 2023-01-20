Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYCBF shares. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF remained flat at $2,095.58 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,783.55 and a 1-year high of $2,410.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,987.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,003.16.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

