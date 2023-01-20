Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €680.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($668.48) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

ASML Stock Performance

