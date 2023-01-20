Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $240,578.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $240,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 0.79.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
See Also
