Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.