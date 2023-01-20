Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock remained flat at $2.81 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

