Avalanche Trading Up 4% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $16.23 or 0.00076843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.10 billion and $261.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,847,128 coins and its circulating supply is 314,441,138 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.