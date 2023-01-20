Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 385 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.41) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.83. The firm has a market cap of £504.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.13.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

