ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.36. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

