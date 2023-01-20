Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

