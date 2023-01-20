Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and $3.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004725 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004209 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,511,794 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.