Ares Management Llc Purchases 400,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Ares Management stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. 931,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,577. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 122,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 886,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.