Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 1,287,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,977. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.