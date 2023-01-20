Apollo Currency One Day Volume Hits $487,854.53 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $487,854.53 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024510 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

